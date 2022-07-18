Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $23,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

