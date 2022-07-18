Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $600.37 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $621.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

