WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

DGRW traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.43. 393,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,446. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

