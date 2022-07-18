WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.
DGRW traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.43. 393,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,446. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58.
