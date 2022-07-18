Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,350 ($27.95) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($52.33) to GBX 3,500 ($41.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,158.33.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

