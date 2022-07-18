Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 313,841 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $20.93.
Woodside Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodside Energy Group (WDS)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.