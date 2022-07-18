Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. 910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec lowered Woolworths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.