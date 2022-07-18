Wownero (WOW) Price Tops $0.0474 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (WOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $4,876.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.05 or 0.99983053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

