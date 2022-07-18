WOWswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,806.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003541 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $451,030.56 and $15,806.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.