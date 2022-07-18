Xeno Token (XNO) Price Hits $0.0295

Xeno Token (XNO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Xeno Token has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xeno Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xeno Token has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,117.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (XNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub.

Xeno Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xeno Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xeno Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.