Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 553,302 shares.The stock last traded at $34.93 and had previously closed at $33.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XMTR. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,840.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,840.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $4,745,003.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

