Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Yelp has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

