Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 277.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 277.1% higher against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $377,725.75 and approximately $460.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 860.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.59 or 0.04546378 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021194 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001787 BTC.
About Zebi Token
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,225,617,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,521,383 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Buying and Selling Zebi Token
