Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Short Interest Update

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 43,944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 425,549 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Stock Up 5.9 %

ZY stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $203.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.03. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $40.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

ZY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

