Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABMD. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.00.

ABMD opened at $263.04 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

