Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABMD. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.00.
Abiomed Price Performance
ABMD opened at $263.04 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Abiomed
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
