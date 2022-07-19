Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,560

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMIGY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($36.56) to GBX 2,240 ($26.78) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,466.67.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.5017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

