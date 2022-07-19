Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.58. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
Further Reading
