Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.58. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

