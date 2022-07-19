AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.53 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

