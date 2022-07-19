Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Amarin Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.02. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Insider Activity at Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

