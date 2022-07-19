American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.