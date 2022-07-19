Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

About Astrotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.