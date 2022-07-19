Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
