Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $54.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

