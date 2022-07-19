Berenberg Bank Lowers Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 400

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($4.78) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 478 ($5.71).

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 5.8 %

ATYM stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 231 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £384.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 385.86.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

