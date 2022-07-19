BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $194.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of BioNTech from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.36.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $161.03 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 33.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

