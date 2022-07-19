BMO Capital Markets Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$120.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCA. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$116.06.

Shares of CCA opened at C$82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$81.79 and a 12 month high of C$121.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,655,379. Insiders bought a total of 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 in the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

