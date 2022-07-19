Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.76 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 820,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.