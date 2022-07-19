Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$96.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.21.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CGEAF opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $92.58.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.