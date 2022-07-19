Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Celsion Price Performance

CLSN stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Institutional Trading of Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celsion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

