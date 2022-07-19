Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Celsion Price Performance
CLSN stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.
Institutional Trading of Celsion
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celsion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.