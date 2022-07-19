Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

