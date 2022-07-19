Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $7.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
Further Reading
