China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.57.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
