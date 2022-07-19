Cowen Cuts Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $21.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
Codexis Trading Up 2.1 %
Codexis stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Codexis has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $42.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.