Critical Review: Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and Vinco Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 28.16% 24.71% 19.00% Vinco Ventures -5,456.27% N/A -8.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nintendo and Vinco Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 1 1 4 0 2.50 Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nintendo currently has a consensus target price of $272.35, indicating a potential upside of 383.31%. Given Nintendo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nintendo is more favorable than Vinco Ventures.

0.1% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nintendo and Vinco Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $15.10 billion 3.88 $4.25 billion $4.49 12.55 Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 24.53 -$713.17 million N/A N/A

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

Nintendo has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nintendo beats Vinco Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nintendo

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Vinco Ventures

(Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.