DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Recommended Stories

