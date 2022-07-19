Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €44.00 ($44.44) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FPE. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($50.51) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.39) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.40) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

FRA FPE opened at €24.35 ($24.60) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($37.78) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($45.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.17.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

