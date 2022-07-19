Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.73 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.