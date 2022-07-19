Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.83) to GBX 3,300 ($39.45) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 2,918 ($34.88) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,086.60.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Price Performance

EXPGY stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Experian Increases Dividend

About Experian

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.