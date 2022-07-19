Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Argus

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

