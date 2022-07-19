Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $33.15 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,998. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.