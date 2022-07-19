Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.63 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.