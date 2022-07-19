Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Trading Up 16.1 %

FFHL stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

