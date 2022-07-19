Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

GENC opened at $9.50 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 million, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

