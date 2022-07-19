Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given New €64.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($59.60) to €64.50 ($65.15) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($60.61) to €62.00 ($62.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($70.71) to €64.00 ($64.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $866.22 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

