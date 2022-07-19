Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.93. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

