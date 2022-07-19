Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price target on Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.50 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

