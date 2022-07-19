International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 20.3 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.69.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

