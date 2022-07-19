International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 20.3 %
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.69.
About International Tower Hill Mines
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.