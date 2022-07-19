J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $183.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

