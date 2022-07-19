Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$56.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.58.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$44.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.63. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$39.85 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$537.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.3100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

