JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,420 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,420 ($64.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,680 ($67.90) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.48) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($77.70) to GBX 4,200 ($50.21) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($63.74).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.9 %

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,711 ($56.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £76.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,286.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,526.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

