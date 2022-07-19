JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Target Price to 8.00

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8.80 to 8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.06.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is a positive change from Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 13.33%.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

