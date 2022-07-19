Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($121.21) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($121.21) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($92.93) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($92.93) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($116.16) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($122.22) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR KRN opened at €77.40 ($78.18) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($68.18) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($100.61).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

