La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $158.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.96.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
