La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $158.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.96.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La Jolla Pharmaceutical

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 558,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

